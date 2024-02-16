Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals major hair transformation amid huge season 6 update

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge is gearing up to commence filming on the sixth season of the popular Netflix drama, in which she stars as Mel Monroe.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress revealed that she's returned to her character's signature strawberry blonde hair color, sharing a video from the hair salon showing the star shaking her wet hair from side to side. She penned in the caption, "MEL".

© @alexandrabreck/Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge has returned to her strawberry blonde har color ahead of filming for Virgin River

In the next video, Alexandra revealed that she's staying in a rental property, and while she didn't reveal her location, it's very likely the star is back in Vancouver, where the drama is filmed.

Back in December, Alexandra's co-star Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, revealed that filming was due to begin in February.

Speaking to fans during a Q&A session on Instagram, the actor said: "We will be going back to start season 6 sometime in the New Year," said Martin. "Probably February or something like that".

© Netflix Filming for season six is expected to end in May

According to several reports, filming for the upcoming ten-episode season commenced on February 2 and is scheduled to wrap on May 17.

As for the show's future beyond season six, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith doesn't intend on wrapping up the story anytime soon.

"There's no plans of wrapping anything up. I think, as long as these characters are living, there are always going to be stories to tell, and that's an incredible opportunity for any showrunner," he told Deadline in December.

© Netflix Alexandra stars opposite Martin Henderson in the drama

Alexandra also shared her hopes for a seventh season. "I keep trying to tell them they should just pick up Season 7 so we can just knock Seasons 6 and 7 and call it a day," she told the publication, adding: "I'm not aware of it being the final season. Hopefully, we'll get more."

So, what can we expect from the new season?

The last we saw of Mel and Jack was in the festive episodes, which ended on a huge cliffhanger with Mel finally being accepted by her newly discovered father, Everett Reid (John Allen Nelson), who had been living in Virgin River all along.

© Netflix John Allen Nelson plays Mel's dad Everett Reid

At the end of part two, Everett turned up on Mel's doorstep, telling her he had something important to say.

WATCH: Have you caught up with season five, part 2?

Speaking about the cliffhanger and what it means for Mel, showrunner Patrick addressed whether Everett's news could involve more half-siblings for the midwife.

"Perhaps," he hinted, adding: "But what I think we're exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today since it's a small town."

"I grew up in a small town, everybody knows everybody, so everybody has an opinion of everybody. And I think that's what we're jumping into in Season 6 is that relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel," he told Deadline.

Virgin River is available to stream on Netflix.