Meet the cast of Shetland series seven Do you enjoy the series?

Shetland is back! The much-loved popular detective series returned to the BBC on Wednesday night, bringing with it a whole host of brand new characters.

MORE: Shetland star Douglas Henshall reveals plans to return after announcing shock exit

Returning for one last series is actor Douglas Henshall, who will be leading the cast as DI Jimmy Perez. But which other actors are set to star in season seven? Read on to find out…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Season seven will be Douglas Henshall's last

Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez

Douglas Henshall is reprising his role as protagonist DI Jimmy Perez for one last outing in season seven. Jimmy moved back to Shetland following the death of his wife, Fran, and is struggling to raise his stepdaughter, Cassie, alone.

Speaking about his departure from the drama, Douglas revealed that he made the decision to leave a "few years ago". "I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody," he explained.

MORE: Shetland's Douglas Henshall teases romance storyline ahead of series seven

MORE: Shetland star Douglas Henshall reveals reason behind shock exit

As well as starring in Shetland, the actor is known for playing Taran MacQuarrie in Starz drama Outlander, as well as appearing as Nick Cutter in Primeval.

Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez

Alison O'Donnell as DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh

Alison O'Donnell plays the smart and ambitious DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh in the popular BBC series.

Prior to her role in Shetland, which is her first major television role, the actress appeared as minor characters in BBC dramas, Feel the Force and Holby City. She has also featured in several stage productions, including Boys and The Hard Man.

Alison O'Donnell plays DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh

Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson

Steven Robertson plays compassioned detective Sandy Wilson, whose knowledge of Shetland and its residents makes him a vital member of the team.

The actor, who was born and bred in the Shetland Islands, has appeared in several TV shows, including ITV's The Bay, Harlots, Doctor Who and Being Human.

Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson alongside Alison and Douglas

Mark Bonnar as Duncan Hunter

Mark Bonnar plays Duncan Hunter, the birth father of Jimmy's stepdaughter Cassie.

The actor has starred in various major TV series over the course of his career. He is perhaps best known for his role playing Max in the BBC drama, Guilt, as well as appearing as DCC Mike Dryden in Line of Duty and Detective Finney in Psychoville.

Mark Bonnar plays Duncan Hunter

Shauna Macdonald as Rachel Cairns

Shauna Macdonald is new to season seven and is set to play Rachel Cairns, a B&B owner who recently moved to Shetland from Glasgow.

MORE: Shetland creator shares reaction to Douglas Henshall’s exit: 'He was perfect'

Shauna is best known for playing Sam Buxton in the BBC spy drama Spooks, as well as for her role as Sarah Carter in the 2005 horror film, The Descent.

Shauna Macdonald as Rachel Cairns

Andrew Whipp as Danny Cairns

Andrew Whipp is playing Rachel's husband, Danny, in the new series. The couple are left shocked when their son goes missing.

Andrew is a former Emmerdale star, who viewers may recognise from episodes of Outlander, Holby City, Doctors and Death in Paradise.

Andrew Whipp as Danny Cairns alongside Alison and Shauna

Nick Nunn as Connor Cairns

Nick Nunn plays the sensitive son of Danny and Rachel, Connor, who has a troubled relationship with his father.

Viewers may recognise Nick for his role playing Callum in the psychological thriller Clique, as well as for starring opposite Kelly Macdonald in BBC One's The Victim.

Nick Nunn plays Connor Cairns

Lauren Conroy as Abbie Cairns

Lauren Conroy plays Connor's sister, Abbie. Shetland is the actress' first major TV role. She is due to feature in ITV's upcoming drama, The Confessions of Frannie Langton.

Lauren Conroy as Abbie Cairns

Laurie Brett as Alison Woods

Former EastEnders actress Laurie Brett takes on the role of new character, Alison Woods, in the series.

While she is best known for playing Jane Beale in the BBC soap, she also starred as Christine Mulgrew in the school-based drama series Waterloo Road.

Laurie Brett plays Alison Woods

Patrick Robinson as Lloyd Anderson

Patrick Robinson, who is known for his work on the BBC medical drama, Casualty, is joining the series as Lloyd Anderson.

MORE: Douglas Henshall's next role after Shetland revealed

Viewers may also recognise him for his roles in The Last Kingdom, The Trouble with Maggie Cole and Mount Pleasant.

Patrick Robinson as Lloyd Anderson

Sorcha Groundsell as Bryd Fleming

Sorcha Groundsell joins the cast as Byrd Fleming. The actress is perhaps best known for her role playing Elizabeth Smith in Clique as well as June in the Netflix drama, The Innocents.

Sorcha Groundsell as Bryd Fleming

Other cast members you can expect to reprise their roles are Anneika Rose as Maggie Kean, Anne Kidd as Cora McLean, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, Erin Armstrong as Cassie Perez and Angus Miller as Donnie.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.