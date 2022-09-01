The Masked Dancer's Joel Dommett teases major international stars for new series line-up

The Masked Dancer host Joel Dommett has teased the line-up for the upcoming series of the popular ITV show.

MORE: The Masked Dancer's Joel Dommett reveals major changes in new series - and fans will love it!

Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists at ITV's Entertainment Launch on Tuesday at London's White City House, the comedian revealed that the show has welcomed some international stars for the 2022 season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares video of son finding out she was on The Masked Dancer

"There's some international stars. Definitely there's a couple I can think of right now that are so huge. I just couldn't believe it. I think now because travel restrictions aren't a thing, there's so many more people that are travelling.

"There's definitely a few where I was like, 'Oh my god.' I really get starstruck by people, it's amazing.

"I had interactions with people the whole time. So I held their hand when they were in their costume or hugged them or something and then after the reveal, I was like, 'I was holding their hand the entire time, this is so wild!'"

MORE: The Masked Singer to join forces with I'm a Celeb for incredible one-off special with a twist

MORE: All we know about The Masked Dancer's new series

The 37-year-old comedian also teased new changes to the show, including bigger sets and more dancers. "I feel like this series, they've really leaned into the silliness of it," he explained. "There's more dancers than ever before, the sets are huge. It feels way bigger."

Major international stars have joined the line-up

Fellow judge Oti Mabuse added that more clues have been included in the series. When asked whether the standard of the contestants has improved, the former Strictly dancer said: "Absolutely. It keeps getting better and better. The themes of the series were better, the clues when we hear their voices and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is amazing!'"

The ITV guessing game returns on Saturday September 3 and will see Oti joined by fellow judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and new addition to the panel, Peter Crouch, as they attempt to work out which celebrity is hiding behind the mask.

12 famous faces will be taking to the stage to show off their best moves while donning amazing costumes which include a Prawn Cocktail, a Pig and a Sea Slug.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.