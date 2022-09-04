Devil in Ohio viewers saying same thing about Netflix's new horror series

Netflix's new horror series, Devil in Ohio, landed on the streaming platform over the weekend and viewers have wasted no time binge-watching the thriller.

The limited series, which is based on a novel of the same name by Daria Polatin, tells the story of a psychiatrist who puts her life and family in danger after taking in a young patient who escaped from a cult - and Netflix users are all saying the same thing about it.

A number of viewers have taken to Twitter to comment on the show's major twist ending which saw [spoiler alert!] Suzanne discovers that it was Mae who bought herself the white roses, triggering her return to the cult. The final shot revealed Mae's shrine to Suzanne which illustrated the extent of her obsession with the psychiatrist.

Calling for a second season, one person tweeted: "#DevilInOhio no that can't be an ending, I need more," while another added: "Just finished #DevilInOhio @netflix. That cliffhanger. Please can we have a season two? We need to know why Mae did it. Plus the soundtrack was exceptional!!!"

A third person commented: "Just finished the new Netflix limited series, Devil In Ohio. Highly recommend! Entertaining, thought-provoking, suspenseful. Ohio-based references. Makes you think about what's really out there. Enjoy!" while another added: "So, I started watching #devilinohio last night, and ended up watching all eight episodes. I'm all in for a second season. They can't leave me like this, I have so many questions."

Fans called for a second series

Other viewers commented on the fitting soundtrack, which features music from Emily Deschanel and Will Bates. One person wrote: "Four episodes into #DevilInOhio and I'm definitely enjoying it. Has a solid folk horror and 70s occult vibe. And the soundtrack has it going on, too…" while another added: "On episode four of #DevilInOhio @emilydeschanel@gerardocelasco the music/soundtrack is creepy. Great choice."

