House of the Dragon: fans amazed as they spot Gavin and Stacey cameo 

House of the Dragon is giving viewers all sorts of surprises - but this Gavin and Stacey cameo was definitely not one we were expecting! In the early days of season one, we were introduced to the Hand of the King’s brother, Ser Hobert Hightower - and it was none other than Dave Coaches!

Taking to Twitter, several eagle-eyed fans noticed actor Steffan Rhodri looking very different in the role, with one writing: "Can't believe wee Dave Coaches is running about Westeros now days acting as if he doesn't love the dodgems!" Another fan added: "The crossover we never knew we needed Dave Coaches x #HouseoftheDragon."

WATCH: Targaryens are at the centre of this Game of Thrones prequel

A third person tweeted: "Watching #HouseoftheDragon or rather, playing "what's this guy from?" and enjoying the British television universe crossovers of the dad from Fleabag, Dave Coaches from Gavin & Stacey, and the hot twins from Shameless."

Did you spot him?

Steffan is a very prolific actor who has previously starred in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as Reg Cattermole, Wonder Woman and In My Skin, but is perhaps best known for playing Barry Island’s most reliable owner of coaches. In the show, Dave has a romance with Nessa, which comes to an end on their wedding day. The star didn’t appear in the 2019 Christmas special - so we can only hope he makes a return in future episodes!

James Corden recently opened up about the show’s future on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, saying: "I wish I could say it's up to me. The best thing about Gavin & Stacey is that it's Ruth and I and, if I'm being completely honest, her judgement is exceptional. Look, I am going to have a bit more free time next year and that will open some time for us to just be together, I hope."

