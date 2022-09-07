First Dates Hotel viewers saying same thing following awkward confrontation in new series debut Did you enjoy the episode?

First Dates Hotel returned to Channel 4 on Tuesday night with a brand new series that saw a fresh batch of singletons head to sunny Italy in the hopes of finding 'the one'.

However, it was one single man from Wales who caught viewers' attention after it was revealed that he had matched with two of the female hotel guests on Tinder.

First Dates singleton can't remember Tinder match in awkward moment

Paramedic Gareth from New South Wales was lounging by the pool when he was instantly recognised by fellow single, Mandy, who shouted over to him.

A confused Gareth shouted back: "How do I know you Mandy?"

After failing to place her, he gave up and Mandy revealed that the pair had matched on two dating apps. "This is so funny. I've looked and I've gone 'I know that guy,'" she explained. "We matched on Tinder and bumble."

Gareth awkwardly responded: "I finally get to meet you now."

Singleton Gareth couldn't remember his Tinder matches

Later on in the episode, Gareth went on a date with Carys from Barry, whom he also previously matched on Tinder.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the awkward interaction, with one person writing: "Hold on a sec…there's two women on #firstdateshotel that Gareth knows from Tinder but never met??… Hmm," while another added: "Gareth is not coming over too good two women know him from Tinder and both have the needle with him so his obviously not a nice person. Red Flag alert."

Other fans found it hysterical, with one person tweeting: "Gareth already knowing everybody before they've even met lol," while another added: "Gareth looks familiar. To the entire hotel!"

A third commented: "Well Gareth has been busy on Tinder."

