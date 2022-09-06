How much does it cost to stay in the First Dates Hotel? Will you be making a trip to the resort?

Fred Sirieix is back with a brand new series of First Dates Hotel and we can't wait to meet the new singletons hoping to meet 'the one' on the Channel 4 spin-off.

The reality show sees the popular maître d' and his staff jet off to a luxury hotel in Southern Italy where they'll be joined by people looking for love. But where is the programme filmed and how much does it cost to stay at the resort?

Where is First Dates Hotel filmed?

Since the second series of the hit reality show, First Dates Hotel has been filmed at the Aquapetra Resort and Spa.

The stunning hotel, which is surrounded by olive trees and an epic mountain view, is about an hour's drive from Naples, and is described on their official website as a "little piece of Eden".

The stylish resort boasts a Michelin star restaurant, two pools, 41 bedrooms to choose from and a beautiful chapel that can be used for weddings.

Fred Sirieix hosts the popular reality show

There is even a luxurious spa which offers an indoor pool, treatment rooms, a sauna, a steam room, a gym and an anti-ageing clinic.

How much does it cost to stay at the First Dates Hotel?

Prices vary depending on the type of room you choose to stay in, whether it be an executive suite or a double room.

Prices start at £285 for a classic double or twin room for one night including breakfast.

However, if you fancy splashing out on a suite with a large double bed and a spa bath, it could end up costing you around £517.

Prices start at £285 for a night at the hotel

When does First Dates Hotel start?

The new series of First Dates Hotel kicks off on Channel 4 on Tuesday 6 September at 9pm. Episodes from seasons one to six are available to stream on All4 now.

