Harry Styles speaks out about Chris Pine spitting video at Don't Worry Darling premiere The singer commented on the rumour

Harry Styles has spoken out about recent rumours that he spat on his Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

MORE: See the heartbreaking trailer for Harry Styles' gay romance drama My Policeman

A video released on Twitter - which has now gone viral - showed the singer taking his seat next to Chris at a screening of the film and many Twitter users questioned whether the 28-year-old had spat in his co-star's lap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Don't Worry Darling

Harry referenced the rumours during his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday night.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Watermelon Sugar singer can be seen addressing the crowd from the stage, saying: "This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It's wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.

"But, fret not, we're back!"

MORE: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde make their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival

MORE: Don't Worry Darling: everything you need to know about Harry Styles' steamy new film

Harry's comment comes after Chris' representatives called the rumour "a ridiculous story" and "a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation".

The cast of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival

They said: "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, is a psychological thriller set in the 1950s, also starring Florence Pugh. The story follows unhappy housewife, Alice, who discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband, Jack, hides a dark secret.

The film has been the subject of much media speculation in recent weeks due to reports of behind-the-scenes tension between cast members, the departure of actor Shia LaBeouf from the film and the relationship between lead actor Harry and Olivia.

There has been much media speculation surrounding the film and its stars

Ahead of the premiere, Olivia she didn't want to contribute to "the endless tabloid gossip" and "the noise."

"The internet feeds itself," the 38-year-old said. "I don't need to contribute, I think it's significantly well-nourished."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.