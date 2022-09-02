Who is Alison O'Donnell married to? Find out about the Shetland star's love life here…

Shetland actress Alison O'Donnell has been the talk of TV town this week after her character, Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, found themselves in a nail-biting situation.

At the end of episode three, the detective entered a caravan to look for key evidence regarding a case of a missing teenager, only for it to blow up with Tosh still inside! Fortunately, episode four revealed that the character had it out alive, so it looks like won't be losing Alison anytime soon.

Away from the popular BBC drama, however, less is known about the actress' personal life, including who she's married to. We found out…

Who is Alison O'Donnell married to?

Alison O'Donnell is married to the Scottish playwright and screen writer DC Jackson. The pair prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, so not a huge amount is known about the marriage, but, it's been reported that they met while Alison was playing a lead role in his play, My Romantic History.

TV fans might be familiar with Jackson's other work. The writer has been credited for working on popular TV shows such as Fresh Meat, Lucky Man and Dead Pixels.

Alison plays Tosh in Shetland

Does Alison O'Donnell have children?

Yes, Alison and DC share two children together. In 2017, Alison gave birth to their first child, a daughter, and three years later they welcomed a son. Their children's names are not publicly known.

What has Alison O'Donnell said about her family?

The Shetland star did previously open up about motherhood in 2020. Opening up about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, the actress, who has been on the BBC drama since the beginning, told the Sunday Mail: "I hadn't planned a pandemic into it when I got pregnant the second time.

The actress prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight

"It wasn't part of the mood board. It was the darkest of times. Our son was born in October when things were starting to close down again and winter was coming in.

"Then it hit Christmas and the nurseries shut. We were stuck indoors with a newborn and a toddler. "I never imagined how incredible returning to filming would be."

