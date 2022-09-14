Death in Paradise star joins the new series of Doc Martin This is exciting!

The new series of Doc Martin returned to ITV this month welcoming back Martin Clunes in the titular role along with other favourites among the cast. But it seems that audiences can look forward to seeing some new faces joining the tenth and final series.

One face who will definitely be familiar to TV fans is Death in Paradise star, Ben Miller, who is set to appear on the ITV medical drama for series three.

The actor, who is known and adored for his role on Death in Paradise as DI Richard Poole, a character he played for the first two series and series ten in a shock cameo. In Doc Martin, Ben will be taking on the role of Stewart James, who is described as an "eccentric park ranger" in episode three.

Loyal fans of Doc Martin will know that episode three of series ten is not Ben's first time appearing on the show. He first appeared in the same character during an episode titled The Portwenn Effect in series one, which aired in 2004.

Other guest stars in series ten include Downton Abbey star Lesley Nichol, Hermione Norris, Kenneth Cranham, and Fay Ripley.

Meanwhile, the first episode of the final series aired last week and sparked plenty of reaction online. Viewers took to Twitter to praise the entertaining episode, with one person writing: "Omg Doc Martin was amazing as ever!!! So glad it is back. Love Martin Clunes."

A second added: "So good to have one of my favourite programmes back, as sad as it is that it's the last series. #DocMartin has been a great 'learning experience' and I am sure there is much fun to come. A great episode."

A third commented: "A third fan commented: "It was hard to imagine how they could have bettered their previous series but they nailed it. Absolutely brilliant and utterly faultless. Congrats to everyone involved."

