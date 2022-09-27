The Suspect viewers in tears over 'harrowing' ending 

ITV's gripping thriller, The Suspect, came to a dramatic conclusion on Monday night which left some viewers "in tears" over the "harrowing" ending.

The five-parter stars Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O'Loughlin, whose seemingly perfect life starts to unravel after the body of a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a west London cemetery.

In the final episode, Joe managed to clear his name and [spoiler alert] DJ, the plumber, was unmasked as the murderer.

It was revealed that DJ had suffered horrific abuse at the hands of his mother as a child and when he fled the family home, his younger brother, Bobby Morgan, was subjected to it too.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the heartbreaking revelation, with one person writing: "#thesuspect This had me in tears by the end!!!" while another added: "I knew it!!! Harrowing story at the end though."

A third viewer commented: "Such a sad story of the two boys. I'm broken-hearted," while another agreed, tweeting: " Aww the poor plumber! That's a sad ending #TheSuspect."

Viewers were in tears over the "harrowing" ending

Other viewers, however, criticised the portrayal of the police in the final scenes with one person writing: "Most ridiculous ending ever. Police just wander off and leave the family with no house as it just blew up," while another added: "#TheSuspect on @ITV is a bit weak plot-wise. The ineptitude of the police is farcical. Having said that Aidan Turner brings his A game to everything he does and Bobby Schofield makes an excellent villain."

However, many fans praised the "brilliant" fifth instalment, with one person applauding Aidan's performance: "Really enjoyed #TheSuspect the cast has a whole, the storyline and was great to have Aidan Turner back on our screen. Thank you all!" while another added: "May be a #SpoilerAlert for some, just seen the finale of #TheSuspect, an exciting end to a gripping series. Really good to unravel it and get to the deep emotional root of the story. I just knew there was more to the plumber, he got a lot of air time."

