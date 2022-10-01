Meet Strictly Come Dancing star James Bye's wife and children

Strictly Come Dancing got off to a flying start last week and actor James Bye certainly made an impression with his jive alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden. The pair managed to wow the studio audience but the judges did inform them they had made a few mistakes.

Chatting on It Takes Two, James said: "You kick yourself initially but you're on Strictly Come Dancing, the adrenaline is absolutely pumping and we got upstairs and when that six came up, I was so shocked, I was proper happy."

But when he's not busy in rehearsals for the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition, the EastEnders actor can be found at home with his wife and children. Get to know his family here…

Who is James Bye's wife?

James Bye is married to his wife, Victoria. The pair tied the knot in 2012 and have been the picture of marital bliss ever since. It seems that James was keen to get his wife's approval before joining the show.

He told the Mirror: "I'm a massive family man, and both Victoria and I pride ourselves on putting our family first at all times so before I even contemplated it I wanted to speak to her first."

The happy couple are even planning on renewing their vows. "At the beginning of next year we are going to take the family out to where Victoria and I had our honeymoon and we are going to renew our vows on the beach in front of everybody," he explained. How cute!

James Bye is a father-of-three

Does James Bye have children?

James and Victoria share three children together. The mum and dad share Edward, aged eight, Louis, six, and Hugo three. James has occasionally shared photos of their gorgeous family on social media, more recently from their holiday in Spain in August.

The family can be seen posing for selfies on the beach in a post shared on the actor's Instagram. He wrote in the caption: "Yep holiday spam time. We’ve just returned from a happy little getaway over in sunny Spain and it was magical."

The pair wowed in week one with their jive

What else is there to know about James Bye's family?

James and Victoria even sweetly decided to make James' EastEnders co-stars godparents to their youngest son, Hugo.

Lacey Turner is a godparent to James' son

Lacey Turner, who is known for playing Stacey Fowler on the soap, and Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush Kazemi, were called upon by the couple to be godparents.

