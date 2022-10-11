911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein pays heartbreaking tribute: 'Rest in Paradise' 

911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein has shared a beautiful tribute for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash back in January 2020. The actor, who previously called Kobe "the biggest idol and inspiration in my life" shared a clip of Kobe greeting his wife Vanessa and daughter Gianna in the crowds at a basketball game, writing: "Rest in Paradise Kobe and Gianna."

He also shared a clip of an interview with Kobe that he was watching, adding a row of sad face emojis on the post. Following his death in 2020, Ronen tweeted: "Kobe Bryant. Gianna Bryant. My Heart Aches, A massive piece of my soul has left today.

"From the age of 6, you were the biggest Idol and Inspiration in my life. Forever grateful for you. This will hurt forever. I love you forever. Kobe Bryant. 1/26/2020. #KobeBryant."

Ronen later added: "I miss you every single day. You remind me to keep moving forward every single day. You inspire me to be a Better human being every single day. Thank you for Everything Kobe Bryant. I love you. Rest In Paradise."

Kobe and Gianna passed away in 2020

He shared snaps of himself in a Lakers shirt as well as one from his bedroom where he is surrounded by Lakers posters, including one of Kobe Bryant. He also has an authentic Kobe rookie jersey and told E! News: "This piece means so many things to me. Kobe was absolutely everything to me: a role model, hero, and inspiration. I cherish this jersey very much." The actor also has a tattoo of the basketball star, which was done following his death.

