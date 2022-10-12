Christopher Meloni shares family's thoughts on his viral 'zaddy' moments The TV star has been reveling in his newfound status

Christopher Meloni is not just one of the most popular stars on TV, but has also found a new home in viral culture, thanks to showcasing his muscular physique on several occasions.

Fans on the internet have fallen in love with the actor following viral photographs shared from the sets of Law & Order and his Peloton commercial where he appeared nude.

VIDEO: Law & Order's Christopher Meloni stars in naked workout for Peloton

Appearing on the cover of the latest issue of People, he talked about his newfound resurgence in his 60s and his leading role on the spin-off Organized Crime.

However, he definitely was happy to lean into talking about his viral recognition as a "zaddy," calling it a "second act to a certain degree."

"It's a gas. It's fun," the 61-year-old said. "I don't know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can."

He also detailed the way his wife Sherman Williams and their two kids, daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, have been reacting.

Christopher talked acquiring the moniker of "zaddy" on the internet

"My wife, she's lovely, she gets it. Meaning she's like, 'Eh, whatever.' My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it's 'Really? Really?' Their friends will send them a meme that's come out or whatever.

"But I think secretly in their hearts," he added: "They get it. It's cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children's friends bust my chops, but it's all fun. It's an honor."

The star opened up about his return to the Law & Order franchise after stepping away from SVU opposite Mariska Hargitay in 2011.

He has since returned to being a staple of the franchise, not just through Organized Crime, but also public appearances, such as his antics and bits alongside Mariska at the recent Primetime Emmy Awards.

The star returned to the Law & Order franchise with Organized Crime

"Age is a wondrous thing. You hope that with time you get a little wiser, get a little more patient and really come from a place of more maturity, which I translate to clarity and love."

