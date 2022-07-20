Law & Order: Organized Crime filming shut down after devasting incident on set A shooting to place on the show's first day of filming

Filming for Law & Order: Organized Crime's third season began on Tuesday but was shut down just hours into production after a crew member was fatally shot.

According to police reports, Johnny Pizarro, who was working on the security team, was there ahead of time to reserve parking and guard equipment trucks when the devastating incident took place. The 31-year-old from Queens was taken to nearby Woodhull Hospital Center in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Confirming the news in a joint statement, NBC and studio Universal Television said: "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

Christopher Meloni pictured on set on Tuesday after the devastating incident

The NBC show, which sees Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni back in his role of Detective Elliot Stabler, was due to shoot it's first day of its upcoming third season on Tuesday ahead of its new season premiere in September.

The series launched in 2021, a decade after the actor abruptly left SVU following a dispute with the network over contract negotiations. As a result, his character made an off-screen exit and was not seen again until he appeared on Organized Crime's crossover premiere.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently filming its third season

The series follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Dylan McDermott, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson also star in the series.

However, the show frequently crosses over with SVU, and it's been teased that the two series, along with the recently relaunched main series Law & Order, will be coming together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television in a first for the franchise this fall.

Although the news has not been confirmed by the network yet, according to TV Line, a major multi-episode event is currently being planned to kick off the trio of show's new seasons on Thursday 22 September.

