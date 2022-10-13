The Young Royals: where did season one leave off and everything to know about season two Ready for The Young Royals season two?

The Young Royals is finally back for season two and sees the drama at Hillerska school resume. But where did we leave things off, and what happened at the end of season one and what can fans expect from season two? Find out here…

What happened in The Young Royals season one?

In season one, second son Wilhelm, a member of the Swedish royal family, is forced to attend boarding school following an incident where he gets into a fight in a club. There he meets Simon, a scholarship student who attends the day school – and the pair instantly hit it off and fall in love.

However, in a tragic turn of events, Wilhelm's older brother – and heir to the throne – is killed in a car crash, making Wilhelm the new heir with unexpected consequences – making his secret relationship with Simon that much more dangerous.

Their secret is eventually leaked Wilhelm's cousin, August, who shared a clip of Wilhelm and Simon together on the Internet. While Simon is clearly in the clip, Wilhelm is hidden. However, he promises to tell the world about their relationship, only to change his mind at the last moment, sticking to his family's planned statement and leaving Simon heartbroken. The pair share an emotional goodbye for the holidays, where Wilhelm admits to Simon that he loves him.

What will happen in The Young Royals season two?

Netflix's official synopsis for season two reads: "A winter break has passed, and Prince Wilhelm and the rest of his classmates are back at Hillerska. When Wilhelm tries to take revenge on August, and win back Simon’s trust, he creates problems that threaten the entire monarchy." Intriguing!

When is The Young Royals being released?

Fans won't have to wait much longer, as the show will be landing on Netflix Tuesday 1 November – so be ready to binge watch!

