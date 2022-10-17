House of the Dragon viewers make same complaint about penultimate episode Spoilers for episode nine ahead!

House of the Dragon aired its penultimate episode of season one on Monday morning and viewers have taken to Twitter to make the same complaint.

The latest episode focused on the aftermath of King Viserys' death, with Kings Landing's major players in disagreement over who should ascend to the throne - Princess Rhaenyra or Prince Aegon.

WATCH: King Viserys explains the Song of Ice and Fire

With Queen Alicent and her father, Ser Otto Hightower, putting plans in place for the King's second-born and eldest son to take to the Iron Throne, many fans couldn't help but notice the absence of beloved characters Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Ok having an ep without Daemon was a crime on it's own. Well the blacks, Rhaenyra and him coming back next ep," while another added: "ngl it's hard to get through an episode with no Rhaenyra and Daemon."

A third viewer tweeted: "no Rhaenyra and Daemon, episode was close to a snooze fest but thank god for rhaenys to save the day," while another commented: "No Daemon or Rhaenyra tonight? absolute TRASH."

Rhaenyra and Dameon were absent from the episode

Where are Rhaenyra and Daemon in episode nine?

In episode eight, Rhaenyra and Dameon left Kings Landing for Dragonstone after paying a visit to the King, who was bed-bound and in very poor health.

On his deathbed, Viserys mistook Alicent for his own daughter, Rhanerya, telling her that he believes in the Song of Ice and Fire, the prophetic dream of Aegon the Conqueror about the Prince Who Was Promised. Believing that her husband was speaking of their son, Aegon, Alicent assumes that to have his son ascend the throne was his dying wish.

King Aegon's coronation took place in episode nine

With Rhanerya and Daemon away in Dragonstone, Alicent and Otto face little opposition to their plan and Aegon is coronated in front of the whole city.

The episode ends with Princess Rhaenys interrupting the celebrations on dragonback before flying off to Dragonstone to warn the couple.

