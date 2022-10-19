Michael Strahan is incredibly close to his family and often shares photos of them on social media.

The GMA star is typically upbeat in his Instagram posts, but paid a subtle and poignant tribute to his late father, Gene Strahan, who passed away in 2020, on Instagram this week.

The TV favorite was recording a podcast at home, and shared a photo of himself sitting at his office desk with a photo of his mom and dad behind him.

VIDEO: Take a look at Michael Strahan's family life

In the caption, he wrote: "It's the little things in life. Recording a podcast and got this shot of my mom and pops behind me. I know they are proud of me."

Fans were quick to send support to Michael, with many reassuring him of just how proud his dad would be. "So sorry for the loss of your dad, your parents sure are proud," while another wrote: "Of course they are super proud. Sorry for your loss." A third added: "RIP to your father."

Michael father passed away in September 2020 at the age of 83. Gene had been married to wife Louise since 1957 and they spent 63 years together raising their six children.

Michael Strahan paid a poignant tribute to his late father

Shortly after Gene's death, Michael appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and spoke about how he was coping in the wake of losing his dad.

The former sportstar revealed he had kept all the emails and texts he had received from his loved ones offering their condolences. "I kept everything," he shared, stating that it was "important" to him to respond "immediately when someone reached out to me"."I'm getting their real emotion at that time, and I wanted them to get my real emotion at that time as well," he said.

"It was great because it brought smiles to my face to see these people think of my father and my family, and it made me think of some great things with my dad."

Back in June, the star paid a heartbreaking tribute to Gene on Father's Day. "Today is a bittersweet day for me. The first #FathersDay without my hero, Gene Strahan, being with us," Michael shared on Instagram, alongside four pictures of the TV star with his own children.

Michael Strahan with his children

"I’m focusing on the sweet moments and everything my Dad taught me about being a man and a father. To Tanita, Michael Jr, Sophia, and Isabella, thank you for giving me the best job and title of all… DAD!"

He added: "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!" The post showed Michael and oldest daughter Tanita with a river flowing in the back of their snap, while his picture with son Michael Jr saw the pair with big smiles on their faces.

Sophia and Isabelle were all dressed up in the picture with their father with the three posing in front of a nighttime cityscape. The fourth was the GMA star and his father.

