GMA's Michael Strahan gave a sweet shout-out to his former team ahead of hosting very different show The star will always root for them no matter what!

Though it has been over a decade since Michael Strahan last played football, he can't help but still root for his former team, the New York Giants.

With football season well underway, the star took a moment to give a sweet shout out to his former team and the players that continue to lead it through its wins.

Prior to his time hosting GMA, Michael spent 15 seasons as a professional football player for the Giants, which was the only team he ever played with for the entirety of his career.

He took to Instagram to support his team amid their latest "huge win," having beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 in a game on Sunday night.

He shared a clip from the game in which the players are going head to head as they tussle for the ball, having slipped out of quarterback Lamar Jacskon's hand.

He captioned the clip with: "Let's go @nygiants!!!!!! Huge win. Hell of a play, @kayvonthibodeaux," who is the team's outside linebacker, and fans of the former player couldn't help but reminisce over his own time on the field.

Michael appears to always try to tune in on his former team's games

They took to the comments section of his post to write: "Once a Giant - Always a Giant," and: "Go Giants Michael you must be elated," as well as: "Such a great game," as others wrote in his former jersey number, which was 92.

The trip down memory lane comes as Michael embarks on another television venture that isn't Good Morning America.

The star announced he would be a presenter on the latest episode of Jeopardy!

The morning show host took to Instagram yet again to tell fans to be sure to tune in on none other than Jeopardy!, in which he is appearing to test contestants on his new men's skincare line.

He said: "Hey there! It's Michael Strahan and tomorrow yours truly will be on Jeopardy!. I'll be presenting clues all about skincare in celebration of my new men's skincare line and grooming line, Michael Strahan Daily Defense. So put on your best face mask, tune in, and see how you'll glow."

