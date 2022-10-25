Here's why there probably won't be a From Scratch season 2 The moving series is unlikely to make a return…

The TV show From Scratch has been fast winning fans over with its story of love and loss.

However, the moving series - made by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine - is unlikely to return for a second season.

WATCH: Zoe Saldana's son helps her in the kitchen

From Scratch tells the tale of an American student called Amy - played by Zoe Saldana - who travels to Italy to study art. There, she falls in love with a Sicilian chef named Lino, played by Eugenio Mastrandrea.

They make their relationship work against all odds - including cultural differences - and together adopt a daughter called Idalia. However, things take a turn when Lino is tragically diagnosed with cancer.

The Netflix series is based on the real-life story of Tembi Locke, who wrote the memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. It tells how she went to Florence aged 20 and met a Sicilian chef called Saro.

At first, Saro’s family rejected her because she was Black and an actress - having starred in Eureka, Never Have I Ever and Windfall. They enjoyed a two-decade romance, including raising their daughter Zoela, before he tragically passed away from leiomyosarcoma.

Zoe Saldana plays the lead in the Neflix show based on Tembi Locke's memoir

Will there be a From Scratch season 2?

The gripping love story is likely to leave many fans wanting to see a second series of From Scratch. However, since it is based on a standalone memoir - and the sadly final nature of the plotline - it is likely that it will remain as just a single well-received season.

Indeed, it has garnered praise - as well as understandably emotional reactions - on Twitter from heartbroken viewers. One person wrote: "From Scratch on Netflix is so good. Finished the entire show in one sitting and cried multiple times. You'll feel every emotion. Love, happiness, sadness, pain, even anger. Loved it.”

Another shared: “From Scratch has me absolutely weeping. It's so brilliant." A third added: "I can honestly say I wasn't prepared to watch From Scratch. Wow it was so beautiful, so many emotions I cried. So much wow. Highly recommended."

