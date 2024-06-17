House of the Dragon star Tom Glynn-Carney's home life away from the cameras

Tom Glynn-Carney is quickly becoming a household name thanks to his starring role in House of the Dragon, which recently returned to our screens with its second season.

The Salford-born star plays Aegon II Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spin-off, which is set almost 200 years before the events of the original series when House Targaryen was at the height of its power. In season two, a war is brewing in Westeros as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her Black Council prepare to claim the Iron Throne from Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her son, King Aegon.

While viewers are already praising Tom for his stand-out performance in the new series, how much do you know about his life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know…

Tom Glynn-Carney's early life and career beginnings

Tom, 29, developed a love of acting at an early age, having performed in productions of Macbeth and Peter Pan in his home city of Manchester as a child.

Creativity clearly runs in the family as his father is a music teacher who would take him to watch am-dram musicals when he was young.

After finishing sixth form college with a triple distinction star in performing arts, Tom went on to study acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

He landed his first TV role in the BBC medical drama Casualty, and just four years later made his big-screen debut in Christopher Nolan's World War Two epic, Dunkirk.

In the same year, Tom starred in the BBC's military drama The Last Post and from there, took on a slew of roles in major TV series and films, including the 2019 biographical drama Tolkien, Netflix's historical film The King, and Steven Knight's BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

Tom's idyllic countryside home

When he's not busy filming for his latest TV or film project, Tom enjoys spending time at home in the peaceful Lancashire countryside.

"I don't get to talk about how I feel completely at home in the countryside and how much value I put on space, peace, and solitude," the actor told Boys By Girls. "I find myself really engaging with who I am again when I'm on my own and able to sort of disappear for a while.

"I live in a cottage in Lancashire Hill Country and there's a river right by and rolling hills and sheep," he continued. "It's my escape. I think I'd be a different person without that."

Tom's life away from the camera and hobbies

While acting might be Tom's number one passion, he has many other interests away from work. Speaking about what he enjoys doing when the cameras aren't rolling, Tom told Numéro Magazine: "I love my dog, Ziggy. I love music, art and poetry. I love animals. I love and need wide open spaces, peace, quiet and water.

"I love a night in a dark pub, round a table with trad musicians, fiddle, guitar, tin whistle, bodhran, whiskeys and pints of Guinness, singing Ireland's songs until the early hours."

Tom's love life

Tom likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and so not much is known about his current relationship status.