Tom Jones has spoken out following criticism he faced from fans during the semi-final episode of The Voice last week. The veteran singer, 82, chose to take singer Anthonia through to the grand final but viewers were seemingly rooting for teacher Rachel Modest.

Taking to social media, Tom decided to ignore the comments from viewers and shared his delight at Anthonia representing Team Tom this weekend.

"I have my finalist in @anthoniia.e! Thrilled, Anthonia is representing #TeamTom," he wrote in the caption of the post, which showed a photo of the finalist and a clip of her impressive audience.

The post prompted some of Tom's followers to share their opinion on the decision. One person wrote in the comments: "If it's about the voice... I think differently... missed out on a soul sister."

A second said: "When the teacher sang, I thought 'There's the winner, right there'." As a third commented: "Stunning voice, not sure she was better than the teacher though. She was something else. He had the best singers, the hardest decision. Well done to them all."

However, others were more supportive of Tom's decision and were rooting for Anthonia to win. "Great choice, Sir Tom… Anthonia was amazing. The other singers in your team were amazing as well," wrote a fan.

Another added: "Anthonia all the way!! I’m sure team Sir Tom Jones is going to win it this year!! I admit that Olly chose well too!! I was upset with the other two and their choices but in the end it’s just a competition," while someone else commented: "You have the winner there and the only genuine artist that I would potentially buy an album from."

Despite not making it through to the final of The Voice, Rachel wrote on Facebook afterwards: "I hope I have inspired my students at school, I hope they now realise that anybody can do anything if they put their mind to it."

