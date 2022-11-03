Everything we know about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice The star was on the show for 23 seasons

This season of The Voice will be the last for Blake Shelton after his shock announcement on 11 October, when he revealed he would be departing the singing competition.

At the time, he released a lengthy statement regarding his decision but didn't explain why he had come to the conclusion.

His social media message read: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

The star continued: "I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers - the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.

Blake is moving on from The Voice after season 23

"Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!"

But what everybody wanted to know was, why? Fortunately, it appears that there was no bad blood between the country music sensation and the NBC show, and he simply had plans to go in a different direction.

Now it seems clear that Blake was ready to throw himself into a new project, and one that would keep him on TV too.

Blake and Gwen have been working on The Voice together

He is now fast approaching the premiere of his show, Barmegeddon, which will air on 5 December, on the same network.

Blake is collaborating, yet again, with none other than Carson Daly – who actually officiated his wedding to Gwen Stefani – as they embark on a journey to host a new competition show - and it couldn't be more different from The Voice.

Barmegeddon will take place from his bar in Nashville, Ole Red and will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

It will see other iconic celebrity friends, just like Blake and Carson, "go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts ('Shelton Darts') and many more."

"Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting," Blake said, expressing his excitement, and that he: "Can't wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red."

