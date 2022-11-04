Who is hosting this week's Saturday Night Live? The NBC sketch show has a packed show ahead...

Saturday Night Live is back this weekend with more witty sketches and live music for the studio audience and viewers at home to enjoy.

But which famous face is fronting this week's show? Find out all that is in store for the next installment on SNL below…

WATCH: Amy Schumer teases what's ahead for this week's Saturday Night Live

Who is hosting SNL this week?

Comedy icon Amy Schumer is hosting this week's episode of Saturday Night Live. Amy announced the news by sharing the tradition SNL corkboard with post-its reading: "Nov 5", "Amy Schumer", and the musical guest star, "Steve Lacy".

Fans were quick to react to the news on Amy hosting SNL, which will be her third time hosting the show, and many were thrilled with the news. "No waaaaaaayyyy," wrote one fan. Another said: "OH MY GOD THIS IS GONNA BE SO GOOD." A third added: "You are one of the best hosts everrrrrr...can't wait!!!!"

Amy Schumer last hosted the show back in 2018

Meanwhile, Amy shared a teaser of what's to come when she posted SNL's mini-skit. The short clip showed Amy in her dressing room while she demands stuff for her "baby" on her rider.

One person responded to the clip commenting: "Omg, CAN NOT wait for Saturday Night Live this week! It’s going to be an incredibly funny episode! Also, you look amazing, lady!"

Singer Steve Lacy is on the SNL this week

Amy has hosted the long-running sketch twice in the past. The first was in October 2015 when she was joined by musical guest, The Weeknd, and the second was in May 2018 when she starred alongside Kacey Musgraves.

Who is the musical guest for SNL this week?

Steve Lacy is set to make his Saturday Night Live debut on the show this week. The singer, who is known for his hits like Bad Habit, Sunshine and more, will likely perform some hits from his second studio album, Gemini Rights, which was released in July 2022 and reached the top ten of Billboard 200 Chart.

