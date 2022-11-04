Strictly's Carlos Gu issues passionate defence of co-star following online criticism

Given it's one of the largest shows on the BBC, it's almost guaranteed that Strictly Come Dancing will often generate some controversy.

One of the most frequent things fans take issue with is celebs on the show with previous dance experience, and after it emerged that Nova Jones star Molly Rainford attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School, she found herself the subject of fan criticism. Following the criticism, her dance partner, Carlos Gu, leapt to her defence, sharing a message on his Instagram Stories.

Sharing a passionate message on his Instagram Stories, he said: "Everybody saids[sic] @mollrainford can dance, but honestly with you all Ballroom and Latin dance is not [the] type of dance that you can do if you learned how to move.

"It's totally another world, the principal, the discipline, the characteristics is hard for her and for all the celebs in our team, therefore to see them actually dance on @bbcstrcitly every Saturday night is terrific, they trained at least 7/8 hours a day, they put their backs into it so please show the respect."

He ended with a small observation, penning: "Because they're doing something remarkable and try their best to cheer the whole nation."

Molly is currently the highest scoring celebrity in the competition, and she and Carlos topped the leaderboard in week two with their sensational quickstep.

Carlos defended his partner

However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the pair all the time, as after their couple's choice routine to the theme from Grange Hill, they found themselves in the bottom two.

The couple will be hoping to climb up the leaderboard this week, as they dance a foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars. We can't wait!

It's not uncommon for celebs to come under fire due to past experience, with Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts finding herself in a similar position, as has Denise van Outen.

