This weekend marked the first time Giovanni Pernice did not take part in the Halloween special since he joined Strictly Come Dancing back in 2015.

However, the professional dancer was reminded of one of his iconic routines with celebrity partner Fay Tozer – when they danced Theatre and Jazz to Fever by Peggy Lee.

The Steps singer shared their routine with fans and it sparked a major reaction amongst fans, leading Giovanni to post the whole clip on Instagram.

"This post was on high demand!! Here you go … HAPPY HALLOWEEN @fayetozersmith," he wrote, to which Faye replied: "So proud of this one!!"

One fan stated: "Best dance ever - saw you both do it in the 2018 final!" Another remarked: "Gio no matter what you will always be the king of Halloween." A third post read: "How this did not get 40, has to be my fave ever strictly Halloween dances x."

Giovanni and Faye competed in the 16th series of Strictly

Both Faye and Giovanni competed in the 16th series of Strictly and made it into the final against Ashley Roberts, Joe Sugg and Stacey Dooley, who was voted the winner alongside Kevin Clifton.

The pop star previously reflected on her experience on the BBC show during her appearance on Lorraine. "It's been the hardest thing - physically and emotionally - that I've ever done," Faye explained.

"Giovanni said he saw the potential in me, and I wanted the biggest challenge. He made it more technically difficult for me, but it was amazing. There was loads of injury but you just need to get on with it."

Earlier this month, Giovanni and his latest dance partner Richie Anderson became the second pair to leave the competition. They found themselves in the bottom two following their Samba to Hakuna Matata in Movie Week.

