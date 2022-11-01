Fans are saying the same thing about Will Kirk's new show The Travelling Auctioneers The Repair Shop star's new show began on Monday

Will Kirk is a familiar face to fans of The Repair Shop, and now the TV star and woodwork craftsman is set to star in a brand new show.

The presenter is fronting a programme titled The Travelling Auctioneers alongside co-star Christina Trevanion, and fans had a similar reaction to the first episode…

Will Kirk melts hearts as he repairs teddy bear for baby daughter

Taking to social media, fans were quick to give their verdict and it seems Will and Christina's pairing went down a treat with viewers. One person said on Instagram: "Just watched this. A delightful pairing and show."

A second agreed and wrote: "What a great combo. Love you both, while a third commented: "Fantastic program!! A great production by two top class presenters! Love it!" A fourth tweeted: "Wow. Just watched it - fantastic. Very emotional but interesting and educational. Congratulations to you both and the team. Looking forward to the next episode!"

Fans were loving seeing Christina and Will work together

The new programme sees Will and Christina combine their skills of furniture restoration and antiques dealing as they travel up and down the county in search of hidden gems. Together, the presenters and experts in the fields will breathe new life into forgotten items, bringing them back to their original glory before taking them to auction to ensure they sell for the best value.

The synopsis for the debut episode reads: "[Will and Christina] have been called in to help couple Sue and Chris clear their house as they make the move of a lifetime.

Episode one of The Travelling Auctioneers aired on Monday

"After a decade of grief following the tragic death of their teenage son Matthew in 2012, Sue and Chris have finally decided it's time to move on. They're swapping their rural surroundings for something sunnier down south.

"Christina and Will discover some amazing items, including a collection of pieces by the famed carpenter Robert 'Mouseman' Thompson, and they breathe life back into some neglected furniture."

