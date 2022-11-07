I’m a Celebrity: fans think they have found their winner already following first episode Welcome back to the Australian jungle!

I’m a Celebrity finally returned to our screens on Sunday night, where viewers were introduced to the new host of celebrities set to go through some trials and tribulations in the Australian jungle - and some fans think they have already found their favourite to win the show!

Ahead of entering their jungle home, the celebs were tasked with taking on a challenge to earn stars for the camp - with Babatunde Aleshe, Charlene White and Jill Scott taking on the skyscraper challenge - and viewers were seriously impressed with Jill’s cool head during the terrifying task!

WATCH: Fans want Jill to win after this amazing moment

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Cmon Jill Scott. My Winner," while another fan added: "So I'm thinking we can just cut this 3 weeks down to a day and call Jill the winner already." A third person wrote: "There. Is. Your. Winner. What’s not to love about Jill Scott." Another fan wrote: "I know it’s the first episode but…i can see Jill Scott being a potential winner."

How amazing was Jill during the challenge?

Before entering the jungle, Jill opened up about taking part on the show, telling ITV: "I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.

"That is literally like being buried alive! But I am looking forward to it all and meeting new people. I will help people if they are having a bad day. Everyone has got a story to tell and I love being part of a team. Hopefully we can create a good camp.”

Speaking about potentially winning the show, she added: "I am a winning type of person naturally but more in a football sense when there is a Euro’s trophy at the end of it,” she replies. “I am not going in to win. I am going in to have a good time. I am the type of person who is very happy for people who do well and it doesn’t necessarily have to be me.”

