The Crown: when exactly is season 5 set to land on Netflix?

The Crown’s upcoming series has provoked plenty of discussion in recent weeks, with controversy surrounding how the show will depict some important royal moments from the 1990s.

However, despite the ongoing debate - which centres on whether it needs to be clearer that the Netflix drama is a work of fiction - season five is still yet to hit our screens.

When is The Crown season 5 landing on Netflix?

Royal fans don’t have long to wait until the latest series of The Crown arrives on the popular streaming service. Indeed, all ten of the show's episodes will be released at the same time on Wednesday, November 9 worldwide.

The exact timings, however, will vary depending on which country you are tuning in from - for example, viewers in the UK can watch from 8am. If you’re based in the US, the show will become available at midnight on Pacific Standard Time and 3am on Eastern Standard Time.

Those tuning into the new series - written by screenwriter Peter Morgan - will greet an entirely new cast to the third and fourth seasons of the show. Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce takes on the role of Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, Dominic West is Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki is Princess Diana. Olivia Williams takes on Camilla Parker Bowles, with Jonny Lee Miller plays Prime Minister John Major.

What is The Crown season 5 about?

The new season of The Crown will cover the Queen’s reign from 1991 to 1997. This was a particularly tumultuous time for the late monarch, not least with the breakdown of Prince Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana.

Season 5 focuses on the late Queen Elizabeth's reign from 1991 to 1997

According to the show’s season five synopsis: “With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ’90s Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire.

“Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.”

