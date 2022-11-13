Meet I'm A Celeb star Charlene White's family - including rarely seen children The star shares two little ones with her partner

I'm A Celeb star Charlene White has firmly established her place as 'mum' of the camp for this year's series. While her fellow campmates are surely loving her maternal energy in the jungle, it's no secret that the Loose Women star is missing her real children, Alfie and Florence.

MORE: Who is I'm A Celeb star Charlene White's partner? All the details

Find out all about the journalist's family here, including her rarely-seen son and daughter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlene White breaks down in tears talking about personal experience during lockdown

Who are Charlene White's children?

Charlene White shares two children, five-year-old Alfie, and three-year-old daughter Florence, with her partner, Andy.

During lockdown, the news presenter revealed how well her kids get along, posting to Instagram: "They love playing together, and Alfie loves being in charge and telling her off. And Florence mostly just kills herself laughing every time he has a tantrum.

"Amongst all the bad stuff… watching these two getting to know each other has been the good stuff."

MORE: I'm A Celebrity's Matt Hancock treated by medics after suffering scorpion sting

MORE: Olivia Attwood breaks silence on pregnancy rumours following shock I'm A Celeb exit

The star recently broke down in tears during her first night in the jungle, admitting that she was missing her children.

Charlene has two children, Alfie and Florence

"I think I was over-emotional, I was missing the kids, it just got released through tears really and I just couldn’t stop crying," she said in the Bush Telegraph.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the presenter's team shared a black and white photo of Alfie and Florence, alongside the caption: "So who saw Charlene crying last night? We just wanted to jump through the tv and hug her.

"Before she left she made this countdown calendar for Alfie and Florence so they can mark off each day until Char comes home.

"Keep going Char, we are so proud of you!"

Charlene predicted her tears before heading Down Under, admitting that she would find it hard to be away from her little ones.

"I will definitely get teary," she said.

"It's a foregone conclusion. I am going to miss our daily routine with the kids, I am going to miss waking up with them and having quiet time before the school run and that’s what is going to get me tearing up. It will be weird."

Charlene with her two little ones

Who is Charlene White's partner?

Charlene White's partner is executive TV producer, Andy.

Writing in The Guardian back in 2017 about welcoming her first child, Alfie, Charlene gave a glimpse into her life with her other half.

She wrote: "Andy and I were deliriously happy when we found out we had a "mini-me" on the way. I knew from the moment I met him at a friend's party the year before, that he was "the one". So, after moving in together, having a child seemed like the next natural step."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.