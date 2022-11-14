Falling For Christmas fans have emotional reaction to 'surprising' new film The Netflix movie stars Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet

If you're wanting to get into the holiday spirit then watching a brand-new festive film could be your answer. Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet lead the cast of Netflix's new movie, Falling For Christmas, and it seems fans have had the same emotional reaction to the film.

Many have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on Falling For Christmas, with viewers admitting they were surprised by how emotional they were.

WATCH: Falling For Christmas official trailer

One fan tweeted: "I know I'm super late but I just finished Falling For Christmas and I didn't expect to cry this hard during a Christmas rom-com. Can't wait to watch it on actual Christmas Eve!! I'm sure it will hit differently! It is definitely without a doubt the new Christmas Classic."

A second said: "Seeing Lindsay Lohan thriving in Falling for Christmas brought me an unexpected sense of joy," while a third commented: "Always enjoy watching Lindsay Lohan. #FallingForChristmas is surprisingly a good Holiday Movie. Yay for her."

Lindsay Lohan has the lead role in Falling For Christmas

A fourth added: "Am I the only one who felt emotional watching Lindsay Lohan on the screen after all these years and after EVERYTHING she's been through. She looked so vibrant and healthy. She was the IT girl of my ENTIRE childhood. I've missed her so much. #FallingForChristmas."

Falling For Christmas sees Lindsay play the role of a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suddenly finds herself suffering from amnesia after a skiing accident.

Fans are pleasantly surprised by the movie

Afterward, she is taken under the wing of a lodge owner, played by Glee star Chord Overstreet, who looks after her in the run-up to Christmas.

Lindsay's role in the movie marks her comeback to acting after a number of years away from the spotlight. The Mean Girls actress announced the movie on her social media with a video of her stating: "Christmas has come early and I come bearing gifts. Please enjoy the trailer for my new movie."

