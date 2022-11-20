Today Show to be extra special next week - here's why The annual Thanksgiving parade will be taking over

One thing Today Show fans can always rely on from the morning program is consistency, and since the 1950's viewers have turned on to see more or less the same program at 7am EST.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's change to living situation with husband Mark Consuelos over the past few years

However, the holidays do call for special occasions and themed episodes, and come 24 November, the show will instead be presenting the highly-anticipated Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade has been a staple of the November holiday in New York City since 1924, and NBC has aired it since 1953.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Today hosts become Real Housewives in head-turning new feature

MORE: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprise at Elton John concert – but it's not what you think

This year, the parade will see none other than beloved hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker return to their Thanksgiving hosting duties. Al has been hosting the parade for a whopping twenty-seven years, while Savannah has done so for ten, and this will be Hoda's fourth year hosting.

The event begins at 9am in all time zones, with the floats, singers and balloons kicking off in Manhattan from West 77th Street & Central Park West, going all the way down to Macy's flagship in Herald Square, on 34th Street.

The annual event will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, over 700 clowns, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups and loads of musical stars.

The parade will return for its 98th year

It will also be quite star-studded, with each float featuring their own celebrity and performers, including Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick, Jordin Sparks, Betty Who, Fitz and the Tantrums, Joss Stone, Sean Paul, Ziggy Marley and more.

MORE: Joanna Gaines returns to Koreatown after 20 years for emotional visit with daughters

MORE: Keith Urban shares disappointment after unexpected time apart from Nicole Kidman

Former Glee star and current Fanny Brice, Lea Michele will open the show with her Funny Girl cast, and of course, the Radio City Rockettes will be performing too.

Mariah said performing at the parade was her "childhood dream is coming to life"

What's more, "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey will be there to ease the transition from Thanksgiving into Christmas, opening for Santa Claus and singing her iconic All I Want for Christmas Is You.

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on NBC at 9am, and will also be available to stream on their streaming service, Peacock.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.