Rose Ayling-Ellis shares glimpse into new chapter after detailing 'hardest year of her life'

Rose Ayling-Ellis is preparing for a brand new role as she steps into the world of theatre. The reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion – who celebrated her birthday last week - took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse inside the rehearsals for West End show, As You Like It.

"So excited to finally share this news!" she recently told fans. "I am thrilled to be going back to theatre with this talented group of people.

"Scary thought to be performing Shakespeare for the very first time playing Celia. I'm feeling privileged to be able to do this in this incredible new space. Can't wait to get creative @sohoplace."

The former EastEnders star will be making her West End debut next month as she takes on the role of Celia in the new production based on William Shakespeare's play.

The new images come shortly after Rose marked her 28th birthday, saying the past 12 months were the "craziest" and "hardest year" of her life.

New images of As You Like It have been released

"First day being 28 was on the last leg last night," she said. "Mad how my 27th has been the craziest, exciting, interesting, hardest year of my life. Forever grateful for all the love I've received. Thank you [heart emoji]."

The past year has been quite the journey for Rose, who made history by becoming the first deaf contestant to appear on - and win - Strictly.

However, she also recently split up with her boyfriend of seven years, Sam Arnold. They reportedly parted ways due to Rose's busy schedule.

Another significant life change came in August when it was confirmed that Rose would be departing her role as Frankie in EastEnders. She also landed an exciting presenting role fronting a documentary titled Signs For Change, all about the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals.

