Strictly's Molly Rainford dazzles in plunging sequin jumpsuit for this special reason The singer looked flawless

Strictly star Molly Rainford rocked a striking red sequined jumpsuit as she stepped out for a celebratory evening on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Strictly's Jayde Adams in tears as she remembers late sister – watch

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old treated her fans to a glimpse inside her glitzy premiere for season two of BBC's Nova Jones. Molly looked stunning in her figure-hugging jumpsuit which featured a daring cut-out section and a plunging neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Molly Rainford sports Strictly-honed figure in impressive rehearsal video

She accessorised with a pair of black platform heels, a french manicure and a sleek hairdo comprising gently tousled waves.

As for makeup, Molly opted for a glam look with golden highlighter, dramatic eyelashes and a pink lip.

MORE: Strictly's Molly Rainford: Who are her famous parents?

SEE: Watch Strictly star Molly Rainford's breathtaking Britain's Got Talent final performance

Bursting with excitement, the former BGT contestant captioned her post: "It's the @offocialnovajones season 2 premiere tonight!"

Molly exuded glamour

Her fans raced to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Congrats! Looking stunning," whilst a second penned: "You look amazing!! Proud of you".

"Looking absolutely gorgeous," wrote a third, and a fourth gushed: "I'll be listening to the Confidence sing sang by Nova all night!”

Molly's career update comes after she dazzled on the red carpet alongside her Strictly partner, Carlos Gu. Dressed up to the nines, the duo stepped out to enjoy the star-studded premiere of Black Adam.

The dancing duo wowed on the red carpet

Ahead of the screening, the singer looked stunning as she posed for photos in her bold number. Commanding attention, her striking dress featured an elegant tulle skirt and a sleeveless black bodice with flattering cut-out sections.

Carlos, 28, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a light grey waistcoat which he paired with matching suit trousers. The professional dancer completed his get-up with a black fedora, turquoise beads and a pair of ultra-trendy blue Cuban heels.

Molly and Carlos danced to the Grange Hill theme tune last week

The duo have been making waves on the Strictly dance floor with their impressive performances. Thus far Molly and Carlos have dominated the leaderboard, winning over the judges with a sleek Quickstep in week two and a cheeky Cha Cha Cha in week four.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.