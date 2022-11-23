This Morning's Phillip Schofield pictured inside I'm a Celebrity jungle – but it's not what you think The ITV presenter took to Instagram

Phillip Schofield has shared a photo of himself inside the I'm a Celebrity jungle – but it's not what you think. The This Morning presenter took to his Instagram Stories to share an old photo of him at the iconic Jungle Arms pub.

The ITV star could be seen in the photo, which was taken in 2010, sitting on a bar stool as he smiled for the camera. Phillip wrote in the caption: "Loved my trip to the Jungle Arms… can't believe it was 12 years ago!!!!"

The host then added tagged Ant and Dec and the official I'm a Celebrity Instagram account.

The broadcaster no doubt felt compelled to share his photo from his time at the iconic jungle pub after watching Tuesday's episode of the ITV reality show, which showed the celebrities rewarded with a trip to the Jungle Arms after winning stars for the camp.

The group enjoyed their treat night which consisted of delicious food they'd been deprived of in recent weeks, like pizza and chips, as well as enjoying a well-earned drink.

Phillip paid a visit to the Jungle Arms 12 years ago

Viewers then got the chance to see the famous faces take part in some karaoke, which saw Boy George perform a rendition of his classic hit Karma Chameleon, Mike Tindall rapping to Vanilla Ice and Owen Warner belting out Billy Joel's Piano Man.

At the end of the episode, Ant and Dec once again entered camp to inform the group who was the fourth star to be voted off the show which ended up being Boy George.

The campmates enjoyed a party at the Jungle Arms during Tuesday's episode

The Culture Club star said he was pleased to have left after feeling "ready" for his time to be over. "I had to forget who I was for the whole time I was in here, I had to let it go," he told Ant and Dec.

"It was quite interesting to get over it. To just go 'I'm in the jungle, I have no control'. I'm so looking forward to getting back in control. It wasn't easy at all but after a while you kind of just float into it."

