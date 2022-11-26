Take a look at the I'm a Celebrity winners list from over the years Who will be crowned this year?

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returned earlier this month and fans were delighted, not only to see a bunch of new faces, but to see the show return to the iconic jungle in Australia after three years and two seasons spent away from Down Under.

This weekend will mark the finale of the 2022 series and, as of writing, the celebrities who remain are: Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock and Jill Scott. The winner will be revealed on Sunday's finale. But which celebrities have won the show in the past?

Read on to find out which celebrities have been crowned winners in the past 20 years...

Danny Miller

The ITV show returned to Wales for a second series in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. Stars including Frankie Bridge, David Ginola and Naughty Boy entered the castle camp, but it was Danny Miller who reigned champion. The Emmerdale actor was instantly a big hit with viewers.

Runner up: Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson

Giovanna Fletcher - 2020

Giovanna was a fan-favourite right from the start of 2020’s show, with her kind and caring attitude towards her campmates winning the hearts of the nation. She was the first celebrity to be crowned in the Welsh castle rather than the Australian jungle.

Runner up: Radio 1 DJ Jordan North

Giovanna won the first series set in Wales

Jacqueline Jossa - 2019

The former Eastenders star was crowned Queen after dealing with three weeks worth of terrifying trials and rumours about her private life. Jacqueline won in the first series not to have live insects as part of the bushtucker trials.

Runner up: Andy Whyment

Jacqueline won following rumours about her private life

Harry Redknapp - 2018

Former football manager Harry Redknapp was "stunned" after winning the 18th series of the reality show. Harry charmed the viewers with entertaining tales about his life and his love for wife of 54 years, Sandra.

Runner up: Emily Atack

Harry melted hearts with his love for his wife

Georgia “Toff” Toffolo - 2017

Toff proved to be a big hit with both the public and her campmates alike, winning the nation over with her humour, feminist attitude and unlikely but sweet friendship with fellow contestant Stanley Johnson. Her win also marked the first time in the show’s history that three women had won consecutively. How’s that for girl power?

Runner up: Jamie Lomas

Toff formed an unlikely friendship with Stanley Johnson

Scarlett Moffatt - 2016

The former Gogglebox star was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2017, winning the public vote with her instant likeability and charm. Since then, Scarlett has created a successful presenting career for herself, appearing on Extra Camp and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Runner up: Joel Dommett

Scarlett's charm won her the vote

Vicky Pattison - 2015

This outgoing Geordie took home the Jungle crown after winning viewers over with her can-do attitude and honest discussions about her time on MTV reality show Geordie Shore.

Runner up: George Shelley

Vicky beat George Shelley to the post

Carl Fogarty - 2014

Former motorbike racer Carl Fogarty was crowned King of the Jungle after bringing home every star in the seven challenges he faced. Admired for his bravery and competitive attitude, Carl won the competition with 59 per cent of the public vote.

Runner up: Jake Quickenden

Carl won every star in each of his challenges

Kian Egan - 2013

The Westlife singer was a consistent favourite during his stint in the Australian jungle and took part in seven out of the 20 trials. His kind personality and close bond with his fellow campmates made him popular amongst viewers.

Runner up: David Emmanuel

Kian won over the viewers in 2013

Charlie Brooks - 2012

The Eastenders star quickly captured the hearts of the nation when she entered the jungle in the show’s 14th series. Some stand-out moments include the time she cried over the thought of fajitas and her dance to the Pussycat Dolls’ song Don’t Cha.

Runner up: Ashley Roberts

Charlie cried over the thought of fajitas during her stint

Dougie Poynter - 2011

McFly bassist Dougie’s cheeky attitude and kind-hearted nature made him the public's winner in 2013. His heartwarming bromance with Mark Wright also captivated viewers of the show.

Runner up: Mark Wright

Dougie's heartwarming bromance with Mark Wright won over the viewers

Stacey Solomon - 2010

Dagenham girl Stacey Solomon won the nation over with her humour and relatable charm. One of her best moments was throwing a stone at comedian Dom Joly in a secret mission. It was through the show that she met her fiancé Joe Swash, who won the show two years before.

Runner up: Shaun Ryder

Stacey won the show in 2008

Gino D’Acampo - 2009

The most popular contestant of all time, celebrity chef and presenter Gino D’Campo was crowned 2009’s winner with 83 per cent of the vote. His cheeky nature and hilarious antics made him a firm favourite amongst voters.

Runner up: Kim Woodburn

Gino is one of the most popular contestants of all time

Joe Swash - 2008

This cheeky chappy was a force to be reckoned with in the Australian camp, only missing out on one star in all the challenges he faced. His close bond with fellow contestant Esther Rantzen won the hearts of viewers. After the show ended, he went on to co-present the spin-off series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here NOW!

Runner up: Martina Navratilova

Joe went on to host the show's spin-off series

Christopher Biggins - 2007

Despite his late arrival to the camp, Christopher soon became a favourite among viewers. Our favourite moment is when he mistook a rat for a water bottle and ended up cuddling up to it in bed!

Runner up: Janice Dickinson

Christopher accidentally cuddled a rat during his stint

Matt Willis - 2006

Busted singer Matt Willis took home the crown despite being the eight to one underdog against Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan in the final. While in the jungle he ate kangaroo anus, crocodile penis and crocodile eye.

Runner up: Myleene Klass

Matt won despite being an underdog in the final episode

Carol Thatcher - 2005

Journalist and daughter to Margaret Thatcher, Carol Thatcher, became 2005’s Queen of the Jungle despite entering the competition as a major underdog with winning odds of 33-1. Her warm nature and honest revelations about her life captured the hearts of the public.

Runner up: Sheree Murphy

Carol's honesty won over the nation

Joe Pasquale - 2004

Comedian Joe Pasquale was the first celebrity to win all eight stars in each trial, and even faced the show’s most expensive trial at the time, the Hell-O-Copter. His humour and unlikely friendship with two emus made him 2004’s jungle King.

Joe was the first celeb to win all eight stars in each trial

Kerry Katona - 2003

Kerry Katona made a huge impact during her time on the show, and was the first-ever Queen of the Jungle! Despite only winning two stars during her first trial, Kerry came out on top after her infectious personality won her the vote.

Runner up: Jennie Bond

Kerry was the first-ever Queen of the Jungle

Phil Tufnell - 2002

Former cricketer Phil became the second winner of the reality show in 2002, the same year he retired from his sporting career. Phil took part in three challenges before leaving with the crown.

Runner up: John Fashanu

Phil won the show in the same year he retired from cricket

Tony Blackburn - 2001

DJ and TV presenter Tony Blackburn was the first-ever winner of the ITV reality show and was a firm favourite from the very start. His impression of boxer Nigel Benn is one of his best moments.

Runner up: Tara Palmer Tomkinson

Tony was the show's first winner in 2001

