The Voice UK: Where are all the winners from the show now?

The Voice UK has returned and while the show has seen several judges over the years, one thing that is consistent is the talented singers that take part in the competition.

Over 12 years, The Voice UK has discovered talents like Leanne Mitchell, Craig Eddie and last year's Jen & Liv. And it's not even just the winners who go on to have major successes with series 2 finalist Matt Henry winning an Olivier Award and series 9's Brooke Scallion representing Ireland at 2022's Eurovision.

But while we wait to see who the winner of this series will be, let's meet the stars who took home the crown and find out what they've been up to since competing.

1/ 12 © Mike Marsland Leanne Mitchell Mentored by Tom Jones, Leanne was crowned the winner of the very first series of The Voice UK in 2012. After the show she released her debut single, a cover of Whitney Houston's Run to You. A year later she debuted her eponymous album, but unfortunately it did not have much success in making it into the charts. Nowadays, Leanne is a proud mum to her and husband Rob's son Leo and continues to perform in venues across the UK as well as abroad on cruise ships.

2/ 12 © Karwai Tang Andrea Begley Mentored by The Script's Danny O'Donoghue, following her win Andrea released her debut album The Message which hit number seven in the charts. Since then, Andrea regularly performs in local bars and clubs and has even been on tour. In 2017, she released new single, Never a Pal Like a Mother. In 2019, Andrea released her second album, Soul of a Songbird. Music runs in Andrea's family and she has gone on tour with her aunt, Philomena Begley, who is an Irish country singer. Partially sighted as a result of glaucoma, the singer is also an ambassador for the Royal National Institute of Blind People in Northern Ireland. Andrea even published a book detailing her experiences on the show, titled in a very tongue-in-cheek way, I Didn't See That Coming.

3/ 12 Jermain Jackson With will.i.am as a mentor, Jermain was hotly tipped to be the next big thing when he took home the trophy in 2014. However, his cover of And I Am Telling You failed to reach the top ten spots in the charts. Although Jermain continued to perform, he eventually revealed that he was quitting music in order to continue his education and get a degree in politics. "I've stepped back from music for now. I saw some things I didn't like and I was losing the love for music," he told TellyMix at the time. "Maybe I'll come back when I'm 23 and I've got my degree in politics." The Leeds University student also founded Fairer Futures Commission in 2017, an Islington-based organisation that aims to improve the future of children, young people and their families. "I believe everyone has a purpose in life! I believe that every single human being should have the capability and opportunity to reach their full potential in order to make a positive impact on this planet; in my opinion it's the only way we can truly progress as a human race," said Jermain.

4/ 12 © Mike Marsland Stevie McCrorie Former firefighter Stevie was mentored by The Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson in 2015, when he was voted as the winner. His debut single Lost Stars took the sixth spot in the charts, and he embarked on a series of TV appearances and performances. Stevie later admitted that his career in music was making it difficult to properly provide for his wife and family, and he eventually decided to return to his job as a firefighter. He had been considering the change for a while, having previously told ITV Scotland: "If I go back, it's not because I have given up, I am just looking after my family. I would rather just work hard and work at my career for my family – and work at music as well alongside for my fans." Stevie released the three-track EP Alive in 2017, followed by single All I Want in 2018. His most recent album, Days Like These, was released in 2019.

5/ 12 © Eamonn M. McCormack Kevin Simm Fans of Liberty X were delighted when Kevin first auditioned for The Voice UK with his impressive rendition of Sia's hit Chandelier. Initially mentored by Paloma Faith, he was stolen by Ricky Wilson after almost being eliminated from the competition and Kevin went on to win. The father-of-two is still performing, and released his album Recover in 2016, releasing three EPs between 2017 and 2019. He also reunited with his fellow Liberty X bandmembers in 2016 to perform at Birmingham Gay Pride, singing some of their biggest hits from Got to Have Your Love and Just A Little. Kevin is currently the lead singer of soft rock band, Wet Wet Wet, and their first album with Kevin as lead singer was released in 2021.

6/ 12 © Mike Marsland Mo Jamil After being mentored by Jennifer Hudson and being crowned the winner of The Voice UK series six, Mo signed with Polydor Records. His debut album Evolve was released in 2018 and charted at number 36 in UK charts. The former hotel worker was dropped by his record company shortly after.



7/ 12 © Karwai Tang Ruti Olajugbagbe Ruti won the show back in 2018 when she was mentored by Tom Jones. Her single Dreams hit the top of the iTunes midweek charts in 2018. After winning, she went back to college and finished her studies and complete her A Levels in music, technology, drama and BTec music performance. Ruti is still active in the music industry and has released a further three EPs, her most recent, Lungs, was released in May 2024. Ruti previously told HELLO!: "I want to make albums. I want to tour. I want to release singles. I want to collaborate with other artists. That's what I want to do. I understand that I'm going to be in the public eye, but I just want to make music. It's really clichéd." She added that she is a huge fan of George Ezra, explaining: "I do have a bit of crush on him but I love the way he sounds. I'd love to duet with him."

8/ 12 © Tabatha Fireman Molly Hocking After being mentored by Olly Murs, Molly was crowned the champion of the 2019 series of The Voice UK where she signed to Polydor Records. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her debut single was delayed, before being released on 6 November 2020. Following her victory, Molly has toured with her mentor and continues to release music, with her latest single, You Can't Hold Me Down, released on 21 June 2024.

9/ 12 © Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock Blessing Chitapa Blessing was victorious on the ninth series of the show under the mentorship of Olly Murs, and she signed with Island Records, through which she released her debut album, Count my Blessings. The partnership was short-lived and she parted ways with the record label later in 2021, before releasing her single Stay With Me in 2022.

10/ 12 © ITV/Rachel Joseph/Shutterstock Craig Eddie Craig won the tenth series of The Voice UK with Anne-Marie as his mentor and signed a contract with Polydor Records. Following his success on the show, he released Come Waste My Time, which he performed in the final, and it hit no. 8 in the Top 40 standings. In 2023, Craig parted ways with the record label. Craig has been open with his battles with mental health and tinnitus, which led him to cancel a series of shows back in August.

11/ 12 © Jeff Spicer Anthonia Edwards After being mentored by Tom Jones, Anthonia was named the winner of the eleventh series of The Voice UK. Although Anthonia now focuses on her blossoming music career, she has continued to work as a nurse, which was her job before auditioning for the show. Anthonia has also teamed up with Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe providing vocals for his House of JoJo tour.