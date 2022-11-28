Dylan Dreyer joined by two new Today co-hosts as notable anchors are missing The NBC daytime show had a different set of hosts at the start of the week!

Dylan Dreyer has had a busy few days - and her schedule isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon either!

The Today star was left hosting the Third Hour of the NBC daytime show with two new co-hosts at the start of the week, as her regular colleagues were off.

Dylan held the fort at the start of the week alongside Tom Llamas and Jacob Soboroff, as Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin were both away from the studio, while Al Roker continues to recover from his recent hospital stay.

Making reference to the change of hosts at the start of the show, Dylan told viewers: "Good morning everyone and welcome to the Third Hour of Today. We've got all our cousins here this morning, Tom Llamas and Jacob Soboroff filling in on this morning after a long Thanksgiving weekend."

Dylan had reason to celebrate on Monday too, continuing to tell viewers and her co-hosts: "I just have to say happy 70th birthday to my father-in-law Russ, who is my son Rusty's namesake."

The mother-of-three then went on to reveal something surprising about working at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade - which saw her fill in for Al Roker hosting Uptown during the event.

Dylan Dreyer held the fort on the Third Hour of Today at the start of the week

She said: "I was at the parade, it was nice to step in and help fill out. I had never been to the actual parade before, well from a distance but I was never allowed through. But thanks to some credentials this year I was allowed through. Then I went home and cooked for my whole family."

Dylan went on to reveal that the cooking process wasn't too difficult thanks to her preparing a lot of it in advance, and credited her mother-in-law for helping out "so much".

Dylan recently spoke to HELLO! ahead of Thanksgiving, revealing that it was her family's favorite holiday. She said: "Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday! I’m in charge of the cooking…my husband won’t have it any other way. His parents and his sister and her family come down from MA. For my kids, when their cousins are in town, that’s all they need. They’ll play all day long together."

Dylan has a close friendship with her Today co-stars

The star continued: "I rely heavily on family. Since I have to cook, it’s time for everyone who hasn’t seen the kids in a while to do all the entertaining! I try to get as much prepared beforehand so I can enjoy the day, but it’s all hands on deck with the kids! Naptime helps too…I get A LOT done during Rusty and Ollie’s naptime!"

The star - who is a doting mom to sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty - added of her oldest two: "Calvin and Ollie literally love to help in the kitchen no matter what I’m making. They‘ll ask to help peel potatoes or prep the stuffing, but they enjoy making the pumpkin pie and apple crisp the most!"

