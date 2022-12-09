This Morning fans were left confused on Friday morning when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared as presenters on the ITV show.

The hosts were back on the sofa for the episode instead of regular end-of-the-week stars, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, and viewers took to social media to question why.

"What are these two doing on? It is Friday isn't it? #ThisMorning," asked one fan. Another was upset about no Alison and Dermot, tweeting: "Why is Alison and Dermot not on today? #THISMORNING Wait all week then disappointed." A third added: "WHAT no Alison and Dermot!!!!! #ThisMorning."

A fourth had sussed out the reason behind the change: "It's Friday and Holly and Phil are presenting #ThisMorning Must mean they won't be back till January! #extendedxmasbreak?"

The presenters appeared on Friday's episode

Holly and Phillip began the show by stating that it was their last before the Christmas holidays. The presenting duo normally take breaks around UK school holidays, meaning they'll be back on the This Morning sofa in the New Year.

Holly also shared the news on her Instagram along with her usual morning fashion post. Posing in a gorgeously festive red frock, the mother-of-three wrote: "Morning Friday!!!! Last day of term for us today… lots of fun and Christmas chaos…

"Also joined by the @englishnationalopera who will be singing us through the morning… they need your help!!! Will explain more, so important we protect the arts!!!"

The pair will be back in January

The broadcasters post on Instagram prompted her fans to wish her a wonderful Christmas break. "Merry Christmas to you and your family I am going to miss you loads and it really lovely seeing you on Friday happy new year to you and your family see you in 2023," one fan wrote.

Another agreed: "Most of us will miss you, but Alison and Dermot or whoever takes over will look after us. Hope you all have a fab Christmas."

