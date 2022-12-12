Amy Robach's role at GMA3 - all we know about when she will return The TV star is yet to return to the ABC morning news show

Amy Robach has been keeping a low profile since the news of her rumored affair with GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes came to light at the end of November.

Since then, Amy and T.J. have been temporarily taken off the ABC morning show, but fans are wondering if they will be returning - and - when.

So far nothing has been decided but ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced last Monday that the pair were temporarily going on hiatus.

Amy and T.J's absence was briefly addressed on Monday's episode of GMA3, where sub hosts Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez joined Dr. Jennifer Ashton in Amy and T.J's places.

"Welcome everybody to what you need to know on this Monday," Stephanie said at the start of the show. "Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off."

Gio added: "We are so glad you are here with us to begin this brand new week here on GMA3, and we are tracking so much."

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014. The pair have been co-stars together on GMA3 since 2020.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have both been off GMA3 for the last week

Since the affair rumours broke, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work."

Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship outright, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA3 on Friday together.

Amy with her estranged husband Andrew Shue

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

