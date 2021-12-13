Outlander's Sam Heughan's £1m Scottish homes will make you double take The Jamie Fraser actor lives in Scotland

Outlander star Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit show, owns three homes in Scotland but they are all surprisingly low-key.

READ: Outlander: see the cast’s Instagram accounts

The actor likes to keep his personal life very private but he did divulge to Men's Journal: "Now I live in a region near Glasgow." He added: "The country is beautiful year-round, but the autumn is an especially nice time to be in Scotland." Take a look inside where the actor lives...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander's Sam and Graham joked that they're living together

Sam Heughan's home gym

The Spy Who Dumped Me star – who grew up on a working farm in New Galloway, Dumfriesshire – has a home gym inside his garage, which has brick walls painted white and concrete floors where Sam was pictured kneeling with his weights.

"Sweaty weekend @mypeakchallenge garage gym workout done!" he wrote.

Sam Heughan's living room

For many of the star's IGTV posts, which often promote his recent programmes and his own whisky brand, The Sassenach, he appears in front of a bookcase. It is brimming with books and ornaments, as well as an impressive collection of POP! Figures. There is also a dark blue wall that features a marble shelf and an ornate uplight with a small cream shade.

READ: Sam Heughan’s Outlander co-star pokes fun at him

SEE: Tipping Point's Ben Shephard's family home is not what it seems

In another series of photos that appear to have been taken inside his living room, Sam revealed he has a home bar in one corner. It has the same blue painted walls with a wooden cabinet holding a selection of spirits, and even a machine to pour his own pint!

The Outlander star captioned the post: "Loving my @tennentslager #perfectpour machine! Everyone’s welcome to 'Sam’s bar'... (long as stocks last) @sassenachspirits."

During a video appearance on This Morning in 2020, Sam sat on a black leather sofa with grey tartan blankets draped across the back and white walls behind him.

One room features a large marble fireplace with a black coffee table and indoor plant positioned next to it.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas' stylish home with her famous boyfriend

Sam Heughan's driveway

Sam's driveway is the perfect spot to work out. He shared a post-gym selfie from his front garden, which is surrounded by lots of greenery and offers plenty of space for his weights, mats and skipping rope.

Like‌ ‌this‌ ‌story?‌ ‌Sign‌ ‌up‌ ‌to‌ ‌our‌ ‌newsletter‌ ‌ to‌ ‌get‌ ‌other‌ ‌stories‌ ‌like‌ ‌this‌ ‌delivered‌ ‌straight‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌inbox.