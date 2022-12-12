Strike: Troubled Blood’s ending explained - who did it? Warning, spoilers ahead for the latest season of BBC’s Strike

Strike: Troubled Blood returned for its fifth season, and saw the return of Cormoran Strike and his detective partner Robin Ellacot as they attempted to solve their first-ever cold case involving a young doctor and mother named Margot who disappeared in the 70s. So what really happened to Margot? Here’s the show’s ending explained - major spoilers ahead!

In Troubled Blood, Cormoran and Robin grapple with several suspects who could have been involved in Margot’s disappearance, including a psychopathic serial killer who had murdered several women around the same time, a former patient of Margot’s whose future girlfriend was also found dead, a friend’s abusive husband who Margot protected her from. However, it turned out to be one of the characters you would least expect.

It turns out that the culprit all of those years ago was Janice Beattie, a nurse at Margot’s practice who would regularly poison her friends and family if they bothered her over the years - and subsequently murdered several others for the fun of it. She had a crush on Margot’s patient, Steve Douthwaite, and killed his subsequent partner following Margot’s death.

Janice Beattie (left) is the culprit - did you guess it right?

After Margot examines Janice’s son without her permission, warns Steve not to eat anything that Janice prepared for him, and was spotted rescuing a box of poisoned chocolates from Janice out of the bin after she’d been spotted throwing them away - presumably to check for poison as evidence - Janice realised that Margot was catching onto her misdeeds.

Is love in the air for Cormoran and Robin?

After drugging her, Janice killed Margot and hid her in a cement concrete container hidden in a house, which is subsequently found by Robin - who can finally tell Margot’s husband and daughter what happened to her.

Meanwhile, the season concludes with more hints that Robin and Strike are set to become a couple - and we can’t wait! In the final moments of the episode, Strike buys Robin a balloon and new perfume, making up for forgetting her birthday earlier in the series. Aw!

