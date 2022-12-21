Watch the moment Today Show's Hoda Kotb shocks Iowa mom on live TV Janet El Khatib's son went viral after sharing her detailed holiday plan

Hoda Kotb left one Iowan mom close to 'a heart attack' on Tuesday morning when the Today Show anchor surprised her live on TV.

Janet El Khatib was left overwhelmed after realizing she was on a Zoom call with Hoda on national TV - the day before Hoda left the show for the holiday season - and not her local NBC affiliate news station KWWL-TV, and in the video below you can see her reaction.

The mom-of-three's son Khalid went viral on Twitter when he shared her detailed holiday plan for when her children returned to Dubuque, Iowa for Christmas.

"My mom's annual 'home for the holidays' email to me and my siblings just dropped," he wrote in a tweet. "An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it's possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week."

The plan included the activities she was keen for the family to take part in - from visiting nail salons to a Bourbon tasting - and food meal prep including all the individual snacks she would be purchasing including "puffed popcorn, Chex mix, and various candies".

The family was then invited to appear on their local news station, but they were surprised when Hoda, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones turned out to be on the other end of the camera.

Janet was unaware she was about be on national TV

"She has no idea the whole country is watching," laughed Hoda beforehand. Janet then exclaimed to her children: "Wait, I'm gonna have a heart attack."

When Hoda then asked about the list, Janet shared: "I do it every time my kids come home because I want when they come home for it to be special, they all have varying likes and dislikes so I send out this itinerary, and then they can always tweak it."

"This brought me so much joy!" commented one fan as another shared: "Janet’s love for her family is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. God bless her!"

