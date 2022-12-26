Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special winner announced - and it’s the first time this pro has won! Congratulations to this dancing pair!

Strictly Come Dancing has celebrated Christmas in the only way it knows how - with sparkles and sequins - and the winner has been announced after a dazzling show! Actor Alexandra Mardell took home the Silver Star trophy for the special alongside her partner Kai Widdrington, and we couldn’t be happier for the pair!

MORE: Strictly star Nicola Roberts reveals annoyance over Giovanni Pernice's tough rehearsals

The couple performed a Quickstep to Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes alongside their fellow competitors, Larry Lamb and Nadiya Bychkova, Rosie Ramsey and Neil Jones, George Webster and Amy Dowden, Ricky Haywood-Williams and Luba Mushtuk and Nicola Roberts and Giovanni Pernice. Meanwhile, the dancing pros wowed with a festival medley of Let It Snow, The Nutcracker Suite and Santa Claus is Coming to Town - and we loved watching!

WATCH: Hamza Yassin wins Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Loading the player...

So how was the winner selected? Instead of a public vote, the studio audience voted for their favourite and their votes were combined with the judges' scores to decide on the Coronation Street actress taking home the big award!

Speaking about her very impressive win, Alexandra said: "I am so shocked, I cannot thank you enough. I’m so happy about that, I did that for you [Kai] as well, I can’t believe it."

Alexandra and Kai won the Christmas special

The actress is best known for her role as Emma Brooker in the hit soap opera and is also set to star in the upcoming series The Family Pile in the lead role. After her big win on Strictly, we can wait to see what she gets up to next!

MORE: Strictly star Janette Manrara reveals why the three new pros made it to finale

MORE: Helen Skelton replaces Gorka Marquez as partner in Strictly Live Tour

Nicola Roberts previously opened up about her time on the show, revealing her tough rehearsals with Giovanni. Speaking on The One Show, she explained: "I knew that I'd put the training in and I'd followed directions as much as I could. And as much as during the rehearsal process I might have wanted to strangle him, I was glad that when I left the ballroom I thought I had done a good job of the waltz."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.