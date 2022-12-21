Strictly star Nicola Roberts reveals annoyance over Giovanni Pernice's tough rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Nicola Roberts has opened up about working with Giovanni Pernice for the upcoming Christmas special, revealing that she "wanted to strangle" her dancing partner thanks to the tough rehearsal schedule.

MORE: Helen Skelton replaces Gorka Marquez as partner in Strictly Live TourSpeaking about the rehearsals on The One Show, Nicola explained: "Gio is a great teacher - he's a perfectionist - as am I… The waltz is so technical and its so different to anything I've done before. I don't necessarily like the learning process because I lose concentration and Gio is very 'again, again, again.' But I was grateful because when I finally got to do the waltz I was prepared."

She jokily added: "I knew that I'd put the training in and I'd followed directions as much as I could. And as much as during the rehearsal process I might have wanted to strangle him, I was glad that when I left the ballroom I thought I had done a good job of the waltz."

Giovanni won the popular show back in 2021 alongside his co-star Rose Ayling-Ellis, but was voted out in week two of the latest series alongside Richie Anderson. Praising his partner at the time, he said: "Well done mate! Always choose dance and you def did be proud of yourself."

Giovanni left the main competition in week two

Richie added: "It’s been short, but sweet! Never did I think I’d be given the chance to attempt to cha cha cha, quickstep and samba live on television. I also got to meet some amazing people who will be friends forever! Can’t wait to cheer everyone on for the rest of the series. @giovannipernice it’s been an honour to dance in the ballroom with you."

