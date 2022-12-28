This Morning fans confused as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield make shock return to show The presenting duo appeared on Wednesday's episode

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made a shock return to the ITV programme on Wednesday morning as they took a look back at some of the biggest events of 2022 - and one in particular that was very controversial for them.

The moment in question saw the presenting duo discuss the Queen's sad passing in September, which prompted an outpouring of mourning from the general public over the official mourning period ahead of the state funeral.

Joined by Tom Swarbrick and Camilla Tominey, Holly and Phillip then went on to discuss the Queen's funeral and how despite it being a sad and heartbreaking event, it showed the spectacular pomp and pageantry from the nation.

Although the presenters didn't address the moment directly, some fans were eager to poke fun at Holly and Phillip over the so-called 'Queue Gate' which saw the pair accused of jumping the queue to visit Her Majesty Lying in State at Westminster Hall in September.

Holly and Phillip discussed the biggest stories from 2022 on Wednesday's episode

The ITV hosts denied jumping the queue at the time, but viewers took to social media to react. Some viewers couldn't resist bringing up the elephant in the room, with one person tweeting: "You would have thought talking about the Queen's funeral and lying in state was something that Phil and Holly would have wanted to avoid talking about #thismorning."

However, others were left confused by the regulars being back on the programme due to Holly and Phillip previously stating they were taking an extended break in December for the holidays.

The presenters were back for the pre-recorded special

One person asked: "#ThisMorning, is it all repeat's today? Not a moan just checking, it feels recorded for some reason xx." Another said: "Very surprised to see Phil and Holly back, thought would be off until January. #ThisMorning."

A third, meanwhile, added: "Just be honest and say it's pre-recorded. No one minds!" As a fourth said: "That means all the shows this week were pre-recorded then."

Holly and Phillip will be back to their regular stint as main presenters in the New Year.

