Holly Willoughby shares glimpse inside pre-Christmas ski trip to France

This Morning's Holly Willoughby nailed winter chic as she stepped out to enjoy a festive pre-Christmas ski trip.

In her latest Wylde Moon newsletter, the mum-of-three posted a snapshot of herself embracing the French snowfall. Opting for a cosy yet sophisticated winter outfit, Holly donned a glossy white puffer jacket which she teamed with a graphic T-shirt and a cornflower blue knit jumper.

As for her hair and makeup, the TV presenter swept her blonde locks away from her face and finished off her look with a sweep of bronzer, defined brows and a touch of mascara.

Elsewhere in her newsletter, Holly shared a sneak peek inside her Christmas plans at home with her husband Daniel Baldwin and their three children, Harry 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven.

The presenter looked lovely

"I yearn for this precious family time every year, but somehow we've been more desperate than ever to just stop for a moment and close the front door on the world," Holly revealed.

"Now the kids are off, the Quality Streets are open, and we've all picked a Christmas movie each to sit down together and watch this week. Mine's 'Elf' obviously…but also on the list is 'The Nativity', 'Home Alone', 'The Christmas Chronicles' & 'Santa Claus: The Movie'."

She went on to say: "Dan and I might pour ourselves a Baileys and squeeze in 'Love Actually' and 'The Holiday' too."

Holly and Dan tied the knot in 2007

Holly and her family live in a beautiful £3million London home complete with impeccable interiors, a spacious garden and a lavish kitchen. Whilst the presenter shares regular family updates, Holly has chosen to keep her children out of the limelight.

Speaking to co-presenter Phillip Schofield, Holly explained: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there. "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it," the presenter reasoned.

