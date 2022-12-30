The Daily Lowdown: listen to our 2022 roundup here Check out some of the biggest stories of the year...

At the beginning of the year, Adele fans were left disappointed when the singer cancelled her Las Vegas residency with just one day's notice.

The star explained the shows weren't ready to go ahead due to setbacks from Covid, but fortunately the shows were rescheduled for November and she's been dazzling in Vegas ever since.

Award season kicked off in January looking different from normal. The Golden Globe awards went ahead behind closed doors for the first time in history and were not televised live. It came after many stars boycotted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its lack of diversity in its organisation.

Come February, congratulations were in order for superstar Rihanna who welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky. The pair have been enjoying life as a family, but that didn't stop Riri from announcing her comeback later in the year and her upcoming Superbowl performance in 2023. We can't wait.

At the Academy Awards this year, Will Smith stormed the stage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian's joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. Will would later apologise after picking up his Best Actor award but the actor lay low following the incident. Later in the year, he would speak out, expressing his deep remorse.

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to the Caribbean for their official tour and enjoyed visits to Belize, Jamaica and more. The royal couple even vowed to make a return with their family.

2022 marked the year that the UK finally got more than 'nil poits' at the Eurovision Song Contest all thanks to the brilliant Sam Ryder. The singer, who became a viral sensation on Tik Tok, represented the UK at the annual event by singing his huge hit Space, Man, and came second. Although beaten by Ukraine, the UK will hold the song contest in Liverpool in 2023 due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Brad Pitt made his return to the big screen with his huge hit Bullet Train this year alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Aaraon Taylor Johnson, and Sandra Bullock. But it was Sandra who received glowing praise from Brad at the European premiere in London. HELLO! caught up with the actor who told us what it was like working together for the action movie.

Summer came and so did the long-awaited return of Beyonce. The superstar released her new album Renaissance in July and it marked the singer's first-ever dance record. Although the album was leaked before its release, it went on to enjoy huge success including multiple Grammys for next year's ceremony.

In August, the world paid tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John after the actress sadly passed away aged 73. Olivia's Grease co-star and close friend John Travolta shared his tribute to her on Instagram saying he loved her so much and said they'd be together again soon. The actress and singer, who openly documented her 30-year breast cancer journey, died surrounded by her family at her home in California.

When Don't Worry Darling finally released in cinemas in September, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine found themselves in the middle of a very chaotic press tour that no one saw coming. It featured a public disagreement with a former cast member Shia LaBeouf, a viral video that prompted fans to allege Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine – which was later laughed off as ridiculous – and Florence ignoring the drama altogether. It was one for the history books.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace announced the news that Her Majesty the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96. During the ten days of national mourning that followed, King Charles ascended the throne and conducted a tour of the home nations, while millions queued to witness the late monarch's body lying in state at Westminster hall. Her Majesty's funeral then took place at Westminster Abbey amd St George's Chapel in Windsor where she was laid to rest.

Kim Kardashian spoke out against her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic comments in November, saying that hate speech is never ok or excusable and adding that she stands with the Jewish community. Kanye’s, who legally changed his name to Ye at the beginning of the year, continued to face controversy in the weeks after and was eventually dropped by previous collaborators such as Adidas and Balenciaga.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! returned to Australia for the first time since before Covid and the show brought with its return a huge lineup. Not only was sportsperson of the summer and Lionness champion Jill Scott announced as joining, but royal Mike Tindall and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock joined too. The series was full of eye opening moments from the group, but it was Jill Scott who was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they dropped their explosive Netflix documentary. The royals opened up and shared extremely personal revelations about their relationship and their life as senior royals before they stepped away from their duties in 2020. The couple shared many revelations including the story behind their engagement, and how they struggled with misinformation in the media, before claiming that stories were being 'planted' to conceal the truth.

