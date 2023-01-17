BBC Breakfast viewers issue same plea after show makes format change

BBC Breakfast celebrated its 40th birthday on Tuesday and to mark the occasion, the show brought back the original on-screen clock. While many viewers were pleased to see the return of the iconic feature, some issued a plea to the programme.

Introducing the show, hosts Jon Kay and Sally Nugent explained the significance of the blue analogue clock, which made its first appearance in the opening programme back in 1983.

Jon began: "Today is the 40th anniversary of the first-ever edition of BBC Breakfast."

"Have you noticed anything different about us?" Sally asked, pointing towards the clock. "It's the new clock!"

Jon then said: "A new clock, but it's the old clock! That is the clock that was put on the screen at exactly this time [40 years ago]."

Sally added: "The original. Still the best clock!"

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the new addition, which sat towards the right-hand side of the screen, with many asking if the clock could be less centered and moved more towards the corner.

The iconic blue clock made a comeback on Monday

One person wrote: "The screen dimensions is 16x9, it's about time the @BBCBreakfast crew move their clock to the corner of the screen, instead of thinking people still have 4x3 televisions!" while another added: "Indeed keep the @BBCBreakfast clock but perhaps move it further to the right-hand corner. Also include it on regional news bulletins."

A third fan commented: "The analogue clock is fine, but can you move it to the right of the screen more? It's too far over."

Other viewers took to social media to celebrate the return of the clock, which induced feelings of nostalgia for many who grew up in the 1980s.

Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood said the clock was "groovy"

One person tweeted: "Lovely to see the #BBCBreakfast homage to Breakfast Time, especially the blue clock, bringing back memories of heading to school. It would be nice to see it instead of the digital one," while another added: "Seeing BBC breakfast news with an analogue clock without numbers. Wow! 40 years! #nostalgia."

A third person commented: "Loving the return of the clock."

