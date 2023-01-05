BBC Breakfast shake-up sees Charlie Stayt absent from red sofa Naga Munchetty hosted the show with a different co-star

The BBC Breakfast sofa looked slightly different on Thursday morning as regular presenter Charlie Stayt was missing from his usual spot.

The newsreader usually joins Naga Munchetty on the programme from Thursday to Saturday but was replaced by co-star Ben Thompson, who stepped in for the show.

While the reason for Charlie's absence is not yet known, Ben often fills in for the main hosts when they are unable to make the programme on occasion.

The change comes just days after it was reported that BBC News is headed for a major presenter shake-up. According to iNews, 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as BBC News and BBC World News merge into one channel.

The publication reported that the redundancy process has already begun with News presenters being asked to take part in a screen test to determine whether they will keep their roles. The hosts will be asked to perform a 40-minute test in the BBC Studio.

Naja Nielsen, digital director at BBC News, said: "The way audiences consume news is changing.

"Our aim is to create the best live and breaking video news service in the world – on our webpages, our apps, on BBC iPlayer and on our new TV news channel."

Charlie was missing from the show on Thursday

The BBC declined to comment on the report.

Familiar anchors such as Ben Brown, Martine Croxall, Shaun Ley and Joanna Gosling are rumored to be affected by the cuts.

Joanna, who has been with the BBC since 1999, recently made news headlines after she became emotional while reading a report on the tragic death of three young boys who were pulled from an icy lake in Solihull in December.

Joanna is rumoured to be affected by the cuts

After becoming visibly moved on-air, she was inundated with support from viewers. Responding on Twitter, she wrote: "I can't respond to all your kind messages after the heartbreaking news of yesterday, but I want to, so this is to say I hugely appreciate the care that has come my way," she wrote.

"Thank you. It was shocking news and thoughts are with those who are suffering this terrible loss."

